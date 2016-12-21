Partners Group invests in Raven
Partners Group said Dec. 22 that it has invested in Raven , along with Quanta Capital Solutions Inc and institutional investors. Financial terms weren't announced but Partners Group is providing 50 percent equity, while Quanta and other investors are putting in the remainder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Trump Chumps...He will outlaw contraceptives
|Fri
|red dawn
|5
|Hey Trump Chumps...Nuclear War Coming?
|Fri
|red dawn
|8
|Bad gas at Murphy's USA on East Blvd @ Walmart (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Robert harrell
|36
|Hey Trump Chumps...Drone returned
|Thu
|Defiant1
|6
|Perry picked for Secretary of Energy!
|Thu
|Defiant1
|20
|It wasn't the Russians...
|Thu
|Big bad john
|7
|Job
|Thu
|Big bad john
|27
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC