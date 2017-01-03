NEWS Resin packaging plant under cons...

NEWS Resin packaging plant under construction on Gulf Coast

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Plastics News

Plantgistix is adding capacity for seal bagging of resins at its new Baytown, Texas, plant as well as its headquarters plant in Houston. You can add Plantgistix to the growing list of firms adding resin-related facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

