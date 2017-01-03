NEWS Resin packaging plant under construction on Gulf Coast
Plantgistix is adding capacity for seal bagging of resins at its new Baytown, Texas, plant as well as its headquarters plant in Houston. You can add Plantgistix to the growing list of firms adding resin-related facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|29 min
|anonymous
|1,011
|Obama leaves on a high note.
|6 hr
|josh
|9
|The election is over
|6 hr
|josh
|3
|FBI admits Russia did not hack the election!
|7 hr
|josh
|14
|Job
|14 hr
|Defiant1
|38
|Gillys
|22 hr
|Elaine
|2
|Bama Clemson Game
|Mon
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC