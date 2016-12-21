Lane Lewis to step down as HCDP Chair

Lane Lewis to step down as HCDP Chair

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Off the Kuff

Over the last 5 years, our social media presence grew and enabled us to deliver our message to thousands more people; our fundraising increased and allowed us to have multiple full time staff all year every year; our mail ballot program went from non-existent to the most recognized in the state; we rebuilt strong relationships with our Union friends and engaged the resources of our Democratic Clubs especially in the suburbs; and we built an approach that the base is paramount and all Democrats need to be engaged regardless of where they live. One of my campaign promises back in 2011 was to see us through the Presidential election of 2016 and I am immensely proud of all we have accomplished together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Off the Kuff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Trump Chumps...He will outlaw contraceptives Fri red dawn 5
Hey Trump Chumps...Nuclear War Coming? Fri red dawn 8
Bad gas at Murphy's USA on East Blvd @ Walmart (Jun '10) Thu Robert harrell 36
Hey Trump Chumps...Drone returned Thu Defiant1 6
Perry picked for Secretary of Energy! Thu Defiant1 20
It wasn't the Russians... Thu Big bad john 7
Job Thu Big bad john 27
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,076

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC