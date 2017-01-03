Escaped inmate may be hiding behind a...

Escaped inmate may be hiding behind a Buc-ee's store north of Houston

Tuesday Dec 13

Deputies are searching the area behind a busy Buc-ee's gas station and store along Interstate 45 north of Houston. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking near the popular Madisonville store for 38-year-old Dominic Potter.

