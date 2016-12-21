Eddie Nations
Eddie Nations , 74, of Paris, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2016, at Dubuis Hospital following a lengthy battle with cancer. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at McDonald Cemetery with Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Trump Chumps...He will outlaw contraceptives
|Fri
|red dawn
|5
|Hey Trump Chumps...Nuclear War Coming?
|Fri
|red dawn
|8
|Bad gas at Murphy's USA on East Blvd @ Walmart (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Robert harrell
|36
|Hey Trump Chumps...Drone returned
|Thu
|Defiant1
|6
|Perry picked for Secretary of Energy!
|Thu
|Defiant1
|20
|It wasn't the Russians...
|Thu
|Big bad john
|7
|Job
|Thu
|Big bad john
|27
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC