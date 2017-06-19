St. Mary Parish reports minimal damag...

St. Mary Parish reports minimal damage from Tropical Storm Cindy

According to the St. Mary Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mark Hebert increased patrols overnight in the parish due to Tropical Storm Cindy. Deputies saw no significant weather damage or major street flooding, but did report several incidents due to the storm.

