Man pleads to lesser charge in allege...

Man pleads to lesser charge in alleged attack

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Banner-Tribune

Courtland Francois A 25-year-old Bayou Vista man pleaded guilty last week in connection with a January 2016 incident in which he and another suspect were accused of holding someone at gunpoint, duct taping him and dr

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banner-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bayou Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bayou L'ourse is TRASH! (Apr '12) May 30 country boy 17
Peggy Baker May 20 Terry 1
I grew up in pierre part (Mar '07) May 18 Jim F 57
Beware of Philip Foster of Berwick, NS May 14 Concerned Parent 2
Chase Laundry cant sing Apr '17 Troy 8
Cost for Crawfish Apr '17 Allie 2
Addiction Nurse or Addict Mar '17 Richard1366 1
See all Bayou Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bayou Vista Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Mary Parish was issued at June 08 at 8:21PM CDT

Bayou Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bayou Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
 

Bayou Vista, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC