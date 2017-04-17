Some Rue21 stores set to close in Louisiana
The Pennsylvania based company posted on Facebook Saturday about it's decision to close hundreds of stores around the U.S. Three of those store right here in Acadiana. Those stores are located in Abbeville along Veteran's Memorial Drive, in Bayou Vista along Highway 90 East, and Thibodaux on N. Canal Blvd. There is no indication on when the stores will close.
