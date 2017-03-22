More babies born are area hospitals
Born to Elizabeth Singleton of Patterson and Melvin Canizales of Bayou Vista, a girl, Lucia Canizales, on March 6 at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Banner-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bayou Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cost for Crawfish
|23 hr
|Jim
|1
|I grew up in pierre part (Mar '07)
|Tue
|Lots have real fun
|56
|Addiction Nurse or Addict
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|1
|Chase Laundry cant sing
|Feb '17
|lil weak Jay Paul
|2
|Sheriff: Misdirected text invites deputy to met...
|Jan '17
|Christians In Nam...
|2
|Missing Friend (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|honeymylove
|29
|Seacor
|Oct '16
|Sweet girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bayou Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC