Cutout Photo: Klaus with K / Wikimedia Commons / MGN

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating vehicle burglaries in Franklin, Patterson and Bayou Vista, and is asking residents to help by locking their doors and reporting suspicious activity. Over the past several weeks, at least two vehicle burglaries have happened in each area: Fox Lane and Irish Bend Road near Fox Lane in Franklin; Hendricks and Shivers Streets in Patterson; and Teche Road, Lagonda Lane, and Marcel Lane in Bayou Vista.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.