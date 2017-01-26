Police Reports
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests: Brent Rock Jr, 26, of 133 Clarke Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 12:12 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of third offense domestic abuse battery, failure to appear on the charges of theft of goods and simple battery and failure to appear on the charges ... (more)
