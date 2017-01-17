Police Reports

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests: Ingrid Jack, 26, of 109 Blakesley St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:58 a.m. and charged with speeding, no driver's license, switched license plate, illegal possession of stolen things, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and no motor vehicle insurance.

