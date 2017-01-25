Library begins 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Morgan City Public Library launches its early child literacy program "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" today for families with children of any age up to 5. Morgan City library never had the funding to implement the program, said Morgan City Library Supervisor Geraldine Besse.
