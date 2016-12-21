Police Reports

Police Reports

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Banner-Tribune

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests: Keith Davis, 32, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday and charged with illegal possession of stolen items and failure to appear for criminal neglect of family and failure to appear for criminal neglect of children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banner-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bayou Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Friend (Jul '12) Dec 20 honeymylove 29
Seacor Oct '16 Sweet girl 1
Bayou L'ourse is TRASH! (Apr '12) Sep '16 Truth 15
No women in M.C. to chat with (Jun '11) Sep '16 benson 19
Fifth street store Sep '16 Irish 4
Mike perry Jul '16 kozmo37643 5
News Number of Louisiana towns have pit bull bans wh... (Dec '14) May '16 Demosthenes Washi... 23
See all Bayou Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bayou Vista Forum Now

Bayou Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bayou Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bayou Vista, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC