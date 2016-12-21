Police Reports
Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests: Keith Davis, 32, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday and charged with illegal possession of stolen items and failure to appear for criminal neglect of family and failure to appear for criminal neglect of children.
