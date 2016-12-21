Man, woman rob Bayou Vista casino; police searching for suspects
According to Traci Landry, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, the male suspect is described as 5'11" and was last seen wearing a hoodie, camouflage face mask, and blue sweatpants. The female suspect is described as having a gold tooth or teeth, long dreadlocks worn in a bun, facial piercings, and eye glasses.
