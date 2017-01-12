Coates opens new body shop in Bayfield

Coates opens new body shop in Bayfield

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 12, 2017 Read more: Cortez Journal News

Coates Collision and Hot Rod Shop is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month.Owner Lin Coates has 15 years of experience as a body shop manager for car dealerships, then owned and operated his own body shop and sold it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women's hair Jan '17 Paulj 2
James d blasingim Dec '16 Mike 1
Krista (Oct '13) Oct '16 Hopesmoker 23
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
Bucky Taylor (May '10) Nov '13 Anonymous 2
News Dylan Redwine billboard goes up in Colo. Springs (Jan '13) Aug '13 alltheway77 39
News Father alleges Dylan's mom involved in disappea... (Mar '13) Mar '13 DLO 3
See all Bayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bayfield Forum Now

Bayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bayfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC