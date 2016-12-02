Ouray County - Safety first: School b...

Ouray County - Safety first: School buses avoid wintry Red Mountain Pass

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Ouray County Plaindealer

Durango school district recently made a decision that no buses will travel over Red Mountain Pass, regardless of weather conditions. School districts in Pagosa Springs, Bayfield and Ignacio also ban travel over the treacherous pass, but Ouray, Ridgway and Silverton travel over the pass on a case-by-case basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ouray County Plaindealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krista (Oct '13) Oct '16 Hopesmoker 23
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 19
Bucky Taylor (May '10) Nov '13 Anonymous 2
News Dylan Redwine billboard goes up in Colo. Springs (Jan '13) Aug '13 alltheway77 39
News Father alleges Dylan's mom involved in disappea... (Mar '13) Mar '13 DLO 3
See all Bayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bayfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for La Plata County was issued at December 24 at 7:00PM MST

Bayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Bayfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,921

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC