Cortez Colorado Diminished energy
Montezuma County once received about 30 percent of its taxes on assessed valuation from carbon dioxide extraction, a gas which is piped to Texas to be used to force oil to the surface.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's hair
|Jan 28
|Paulj
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Krista (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|Hopesmoker
|23
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Bucky Taylor (May '10)
|Nov '13
|Anonymous
|2
|Dylan Redwine billboard goes up in Colo. Springs (Jan '13)
|Aug '13
|alltheway77
|39
|Father alleges Dylan's mom involved in disappea... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|DLO
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC