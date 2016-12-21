Be FRANK expanding into 3rd year

Thursday Dec 1

What started as six kids at Bayfield Elementary School learning orchestral music has expanded to become the largest music education program in La Plata County.The Be FRANK Foundation now serves 186 students in Bayfield playing in orchestra or drum groups, as well as 140 students playing in seven elementary orchestras in Durango.

