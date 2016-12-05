Bayfield artistx2019s work displayed ...

Bayfield artistx2019s work displayed at Olio in Mancos

Dec 5, 2016

Carol Mecklingx2019s paintings emphasize big skies and landscapes.Her show, x201cLand and Sky,x201d will be on display at Olio restaurant in Mancos through Feb. 4. An artist reception will be held Saturday at the restaurant from 4 to 6 p.m.Meckling moved to Bayfield from Seattle about a year ago.

