Bayfield artistx2019s work displayed at Olio in Mancos
Carol Mecklingx2019s paintings emphasize big skies and landscapes.Her show, x201cLand and Sky,x201d will be on display at Olio restaurant in Mancos through Feb. 4. An artist reception will be held Saturday at the restaurant from 4 to 6 p.m.Meckling moved to Bayfield from Seattle about a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Bayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|Krista (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|Hopesmoker
|23
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Bucky Taylor (May '10)
|Nov '13
|Anonymous
|2
|Dylan Redwine billboard goes up in Colo. Springs (Jan '13)
|Aug '13
|alltheway77
|39
|Father alleges Dylan's mom involved in disappea... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|DLO
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC