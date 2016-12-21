Bayfield man recovering after hit by car in Durango
A Bayfield man was recovering Wednesday after being hit by a car Tuesday night on Main Avenue.Dr. Richard Grossman, 73, said he doesnx2019t remember being hit by the car his earliest memory is waking up during a CT scan at Mercy Regional Medical Center.Grossman suffered a broken bone in his right ankle and road...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Bayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krista (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|Hopesmoker
|23
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Bucky Taylor (May '10)
|Nov '13
|Anonymous
|2
|Dylan Redwine billboard goes up in Colo. Springs (Jan '13)
|Aug '13
|alltheway77
|39
|Father alleges Dylan's mom involved in disappea... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|DLO
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC