Alabama mom 'photographed sex acts with her children'

'She said no over and over again': Brooklyn threesome woman whose boyfriend murdered her sex partner when she said she was raped speaks out Alabama mother 'photographed incestuous sex acts with her two young children as part of a sick game she called "Huckle Buckle" and texted the images to a man in Florida' Jennifer Lynne Weekley, 37 charged with sexual abuse of child under 12, permitting child to engage in production of porn and production of porn Prosecutors allege Weekley performed sex acts on her son, aged 3 or 4, and daughter, aged 6 or 7, and encouraged them to engage in incest A mother from Alabama has been accused of producing child pornography involving her own two children and sharing the images with a man in Florida.

