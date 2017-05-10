Wedding of Chasity Byrd and Robbie Ri...

Wedding of Chasity Byrd and Robbie Riddick 'couldn't have been more perfect'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Alabama Live

Chasity Byrd always wanted a Christmas wedding. But when her then-boyfriend, Robbie Riddick, proposed to her last June, she knew she wouldn't have time to plan a wedding in just six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay Minette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two part one May 10 seed driller 1
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06) Feb '17 Guest 3
Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13) Dec '16 Had Me Sum 5
citizen Nov '16 citizen 1
Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 (Jul '16) Sep '16 Just me 4
See all Bay Minette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay Minette Forum Now

Bay Minette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay Minette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Bay Minette, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC