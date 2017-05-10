FOX10 News Investigates: Unsanitary and Unsafe
The police chief in Bay Minette is facing possible discipline from the state following a complaint involving his private septic business. According to the complaint the company owned by Police Chief Clarence Crook III allegedly illegally dumped sewage in Baldwin County.
