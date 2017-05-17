DA: Man in fatal wreck after mistaken release from jail

Authorities say an Alabama man was involved in a fatal automobile accident less than two weeks after he was mistakenly released from jail. Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters tells WALA-TV that 22-year-old Alec Dvorak was supposed to be in custody at the time of the crash that killed 49-year-old Sarah Echols of Bay Minette on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.