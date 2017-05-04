What you get for around $2.6 million ...

What you get for around $2.6 million in Mountain Brook, Bay Minette and Orange Beach

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Alabama Live

A gorgeous single-family home, a penthouse condo with gulf views and a traditional house with lots of land, all for around the same price. This is what you get for around $2,600,000 in Mountain Brook, Bay Minette and Orange Beach.

Bay Minette, AL

