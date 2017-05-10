FOX10 News viewers ID Walmart beer bandits
Thanks to some FOX10 News viewers, police are now able to put names with the Walmart beer bandits we first told you about Tuesday. Bay Minette Police got several calls after the story aired, putting the two suspects in Mobile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bay Minette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two part one
|Wed
|seed driller
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06)
|Feb '17
|Guest
|3
|Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Had Me Sum
|5
|citizen
|Nov '16
|citizen
|1
|Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Just me
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bay Minette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC