Suspect accused of 25 burglaries caught in disguise during his final attempt

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Alabama Live

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office took a 21-year-old man into custody on Thursday afternoon in connection with various car burglaries in north Baldwin County. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Mack said that investigators took Joshua Maurice Pruitt, 21, into custody on an active warrant for probation violation.

