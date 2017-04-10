Neighbors call murder suspect Raines ...

Neighbors call murder suspect Raines 'weird' and a loner

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Clarke Raines is charged with killing Kay Raines after homicide investigators found human remains in the woods off Highway 225 in Bay Minette Monday. But when asked if she was surprised when she heard authorities had arrested him, Cartee said, "No, because I've seen the police up there several times and so I knew something was going on."

