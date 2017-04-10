Neighbors call murder suspect Raines 'weird' and a loner
Clarke Raines is charged with killing Kay Raines after homicide investigators found human remains in the woods off Highway 225 in Bay Minette Monday. But when asked if she was surprised when she heard authorities had arrested him, Cartee said, "No, because I've seen the police up there several times and so I knew something was going on."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Bay Minette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06)
|Feb '17
|Guest
|3
|Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Had Me Sum
|5
|citizen
|Nov '16
|citizen
|1
|Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Just me
|4
|City football (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|SBS1980
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bay Minette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC