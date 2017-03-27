Morgan Sheriff Ana Franklin wreck lawsuit ordered to mediation

A Baldwin County Circuit Court judge has ordered a civil lawsuit filed by a couple injured in an automobile accident last summer with Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin be sent to mediation for a possible settlement. Upchurch, a member of the Frazer, Greene, Upchurch and Baker firm, is a certified mediator and has mediated about 1,200 cases since 1993, according to the firm's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.