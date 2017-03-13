Man suing Sheriff Ana Franklin for auto accident charged with murder

A Bay Minette man suing Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin in relation to an automobile accident last summer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his son, according to court records. Hubbard Junior Hall, 64, was arrested Feb. 22 for the shooting death of his son, Mark Hubbard Hall, the previous day with a pistol, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Investigator Austin Jones said in an arrest affidavit.

