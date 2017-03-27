Death investigation underway after body found in Bay Minette
Human remains were discovered in a wooded area in Bay Minette on Monday afternoon, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded to a call about a body found near the road on Alabama Highway 225 at 3 p.m. Mobile police investigators are assisting in the death investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bay Minette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Wed
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06)
|Feb '17
|Guest
|3
|Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Had Me Sum
|5
|citizen
|Nov '16
|citizen
|1
|Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Just me
|4
|City football (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|SBS1980
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bay Minette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC