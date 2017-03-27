Death investigation underway after bo...

Death investigation underway after body found in Bay Minette

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Alabama Live

Human remains were discovered in a wooded area in Bay Minette on Monday afternoon, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded to a call about a body found near the road on Alabama Highway 225 at 3 p.m. Mobile police investigators are assisting in the death investigation.

Bay Minette, AL

