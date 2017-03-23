Coast Guard searches for man who fell...

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off pleasure boat

Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

The Coast Guard says it's searching for a 30-year-old man who fell off a pleasure boat in the Tensaw River near Bay Minette, Alabama, about midnight. Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis MaGee says the missing man is identified as Brian Rook, and is described as white with black hair.

