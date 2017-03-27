$5000 reward being offered for unsolved murder in Baldwin County
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said that 74-year-old Joseph Elmer "Buddy" Broughton was found dead in his home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head on October 7, 2016. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office announced that they are offering a $5000 reward for any information on the death a man shot in the head in Baldwin County in 2016.
