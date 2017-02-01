Sheriff subpoenaed to provide documents
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin was subpoenaed with an order to turn over requested documents in the case of negligence against her involving a Bay Minette elderly couple and traffic incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bay Minette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Jan 9
|SCAM ALERT
|2
|Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Had Me Sum
|5
|Gift boutique in Spanish Fort
|Dec '16
|Cabosan12
|1
|Ginger
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|3
|citizen
|Nov '16
|citizen
|1
|Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Just me
|4
|City football (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|SBS1980
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bay Minette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC