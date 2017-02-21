Apartments coming to Gulf Shores
Local developers have received site plan approval to build Marbella, a three-story, 96-unit apartment complex at 1901 E. 1st St., in Gulf Shores, according to Stacey Ryals of 3M3D Investments. The project will include a pool and clubhouse and will be located behind Uptown Plaza, an office park on E. 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Bay Minette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06)
|Feb 13
|Guest
|3
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Jan '17
|SCAM ALERT
|2
|Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Had Me Sum
|5
|Gift boutique in Spanish Fort
|Dec '16
|Cabosan12
|1
|citizen
|Nov '16
|citizen
|1
|Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Just me
|4
|City football (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|SBS1980
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bay Minette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC