Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect turns himself in, bond set at $25K
Authorities in Baldwin County are reporting that James Daniel Bain, 27, who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Daphne on Saturday turned himself in Tuesday night. Bain was identified by residents in the area on Monday and the Daphne Police Department released his photo and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Bay Minette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Jan 9
|SCAM ALERT
|2
|Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Had Me Sum
|5
|Gift boutique in Spanish Fort
|Dec '16
|Cabosan12
|1
|Ginger
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|3
|citizen
|Nov '16
|citizen
|1
|Mayor of Bay Minette 2016
|Sep '16
|Just me
|4
|City football (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|SBS1980
|5
