Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect turn...

Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect turns himself in, bond set at $25K

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Alabama Live

Authorities in Baldwin County are reporting that James Daniel Bain, 27, who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Daphne on Saturday turned himself in Tuesday night. Bain was identified by residents in the area on Monday and the Daphne Police Department released his photo and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay Minette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Jan 9 SCAM ALERT 2
Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13) Dec '16 Had Me Sum 5
Gift boutique in Spanish Fort Dec '16 Cabosan12 1
Ginger Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 3
citizen Nov '16 citizen 1
Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 Sep '16 Just me 4
City football (Jun '16) Aug '16 SBS1980 5
See all Bay Minette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay Minette Forum Now

Bay Minette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay Minette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bay Minette, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC