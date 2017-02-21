Robertsdale woman found dead in Foley; man charged with murder
Authorities in Baldwin County have identified the woman whose body was found in a Foley parking lot Thursday night , and they have charged Christopher Corson of Bay Minette with her murder. The victim is Adell Darlene Rawlins of Robertsdale, according to a news release Friday morning from the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit.
