Katie Clemmons and son, Nathan Mounse...

Katie Clemmons and son, Nathan Mounsey Photo: FOX10 News

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A dog may be known as man's best friend, but for Katie Clemmons of Bay Minette, it means more safety and independence for her son. "Nathan is 8-years-old, he has Down syndrome and he doesn't have any safety awareness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay Minette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Jan 9 SCAM ALERT 2
Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13) Dec '16 Had Me Sum 5
Gift boutique in Spanish Fort Dec '16 Cabosan12 1
Ginger Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 3
citizen Nov '16 citizen 1
Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 Sep '16 Just me 4
City football (Jun '16) Aug '16 SBS1980 5
See all Bay Minette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay Minette Forum Now

Bay Minette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay Minette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Bay Minette, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,549 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC