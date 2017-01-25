Franklin's attorney cites immunity to dismiss wreck lawsuit

A lawyer for Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin doesn't think Franklin should have been sued by a couple for injuries they received in a wreck with Franklin because the sheriff was acting within her duties while returning from a Gulf Coast conference. Randall McNeill, a Montgomery attorney for the county's liability insurance carrier, filed a motion in Baldwin County court Thursday to dismiss the civil lawsuit filed by a Bay Minette couple against Franklin.

