Franklin's attorney cites immunity to dismiss wreck lawsuit

Saturday Jan 14

A lawyer for Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin doesn't think Franklin should have been sued by a couple for injuries they received in a wreck with Franklin because the sheriff was acting within her duties while returning from a Gulf Coast conference. Randall McNeill, a Montgomery attorney for the county's liability insurance carrier, filed a motion in Baldwin County court Thursday to dismiss the civil lawsuit filed by a Bay Minette couple against Franklin.

