Dozens came to Beulah Heights Park fo...

Dozens came to Beulah Heights Park for the 31st Annual MLK Memorial Day March Photo: FOX10 News

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The young and the old came to Beulah Heights Park with their walking shoes on this morning for the 31st Annual Memorial Day March. One thing many had in mind, despite the color of their skin or where they came from was unity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay Minette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Jan 9 SCAM ALERT 2
Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13) Dec '16 Had Me Sum 5
Gift boutique in Spanish Fort Dec '16 Cabosan12 1
Ginger Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 3
citizen Nov '16 citizen 1
Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 (Jul '16) Sep '16 Just me 4
City football (Jun '16) Aug '16 SBS1980 5
See all Bay Minette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay Minette Forum Now

Bay Minette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay Minette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Bay Minette, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC