Couple in wreck with Morgan sheriff oppose dismissal of lawsuit

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The lawyer for a Baldwin County couple injured in a traffic accident involving Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said in a court filing that the judge should not dismiss the couple's lawsuit against Franklin until he has more time to gather information. Britt Bethea, a Mobile lawyer representing Hubbard and Martha Hall, filed an objection Friday to a motion by Franklin's attorney to dismiss the case.

