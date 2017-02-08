2 charged with robbing Bay Minette Ci...

2 charged with robbing Bay Minette Circle K at gunpoint

Wednesday Jan 25

Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery after Bay Minette Police said they held up a local convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday night. Police were able to catch one of the suspects a short time later and the second turned himself in this morning.

Bay Minette, AL

