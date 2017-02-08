2 charged with robbing Bay Minette Circle K at gunpoint
Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery after Bay Minette Police said they held up a local convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday night. Police were able to catch one of the suspects a short time later and the second turned himself in this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bay Minette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Jan 9
|SCAM ALERT
|2
|Accused teacher has been accused before (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Had Me Sum
|5
|Gift boutique in Spanish Fort
|Dec '16
|Cabosan12
|1
|citizen
|Nov '16
|citizen
|1
|Mayor of Bay Minette 2016 (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Just me
|4
|City football (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|SBS1980
|5
|football (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bay Minette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC