Search continues for missing Bay Minette man

Monday Dec 19

Donald Jackson, 33, was reported missing Saturday, December 17. The search and rescue started around 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18, right off Highway 98 near the Hampton Inn. Strong north winds coupled with a low tide prevented North Baldwin Search and Rescue from getting their boat into D'Olive Creek Monday morning.

