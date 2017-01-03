Bay Minette man charged with rape, so...

Bay Minette man charged with rape, sodomy of 15-year-old

Wednesday Dec 14

A Bay Minette man has been charged with rape, sodomy and production of child pornography. Bay Minette Police began an investigation after the mother of a 15-year-old girl found videos of her daughter having sex with an older man on her daughter's phone.

