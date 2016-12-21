'Safe Exchange Zone' set up in south Alabama for online shoppers
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has opened a 24 hour video surveillance monitored 'Safe Exchange Zone' in Bay Minette. The effort is being offered to help deter fraudulent internet transactions and assist in maintaining privacy of residents.
