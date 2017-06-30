Bay City massage therapist accused of...

Bay City massage therapist accused of sexual assault 7 hours from now

A 52-year-old Bay City massage therapist was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his clients. John Thomas Whitman was arrested after the Bay City Police Department executed a felony search warrant about 3:15 p.m. at his home-based massage therapy business, according to a Bay City Police Department news release.

