Tenaris Announces 2017 First Quarter ...

Tenaris Announces 2017 First Quarter Results

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS; Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt and Free Cash Flow; See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures ) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juan Garcia Apr 23 DRoc 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr 13 brainie ack 8
hey (Sep '14) Apr 8 curious 3
softball coach Apr 2 0letimer 1
riverside park Mar '17 trees 1
neighbor Mar '17 star 3
Richard & Irene (Aug '16) Mar '17 Careful 3
See all Bay City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay City Forum Now

Bay City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bay City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC