Dorothy Deshautel Dupree
Dorothy Deshautel Dupree, 95, of Orange, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 21, 2017, in Irving, Texas with her daughter by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange.
