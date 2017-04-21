Dorothy Deshautel Dupree

Dorothy Deshautel Dupree

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Orange Leader

Dorothy Deshautel Dupree, 95, of Orange, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 21, 2017, in Irving, Texas with her daughter by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juan Garcia 6 hr DRoc 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr 13 brainie ack 8
hey (Sep '14) Apr 8 curious 3
softball coach Apr 2 0letimer 1
riverside park Mar '17 trees 1
neighbor Mar '17 star 3
Richard & Irene (Aug '16) Mar '17 Careful 3
See all Bay City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay City Forum Now

Bay City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bay City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC