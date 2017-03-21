Oxea Builds Second Propanol Unit at B...

Oxea Builds Second Propanol Unit at Bay City, Texas

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Coatings World

Oxea , a leading manufacturer of Oxo chemicals, has started the construction of a new world-scale propanol unit at its production site at Bay City, Texas, USA. The new unit "Propanol 2" is scheduled to come on stream in 2018.

